Video game releases: ‘Jurassic World Evolution,’ ‘Lego The Incredibles,’ ‘Super Bomberman R’

A ‘Lego The Incredibles’ game coincides with the animated movie’s big screen release. — Picture courtesy of TT Games / Warner Bros / Disney Pixar

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 — Two blockbuster movie tie-ins arrive by way of theme park construction and management sim Jurassic World Evolution and toy crossover Lego The Incredibles, while Super Bomberman R gets a second lease on life after a year on Nintendo Switch.

Jurassic World Evolution

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One

From June 12 (download,) July 3 (retail)

The studio behind Planet Coaster (and, before that, the Roller Coaster Tycoon trilogy) turns its talents to prehistoric concerns for this movie tie-in, in which players construct and manage their own dinosaur-filled theme park attraction, juggling the concerns of senior staff, and taking care of emergencies that could compromise the park’s reputation. The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film launches June 22.

Super Bomberman R

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One

From June 12

Keeping the classic solo and multiplayer franchise alive after ten years away, this birds’ eye view game has players lay bombs for each other, hide behind blocks for protection, and try not to get caught in their own blasts. Given a decent if not stellar reception upon its Nintendo Switch debut in March 2017.

Lego The Incredibles

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

From June 15 (North America,) July 13 (European regions)

Releasing the week that The Incredibles 2 starts arriving in cinemas worldwide, incorporating elements from the animated film and its predecessor, and another entry to Traveller’s Tales’ wildly successful conversion of film franchises including Star Wars and Harry Potter. — AFP-Relaxnews