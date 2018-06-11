E3 2018: What to expect from PlayStation

A digitised Norman Reedus as Sam in ‘Death Stranding’. — Picture courtesy of Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 — Sony’s PlayStation division has promised to focus on four big exclusives at E3 2018. Here are an armful of other games also likely to make the cut.

Setting the stage for his June 11 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Shawn Layden targeted four PlayStation 4 exclusives: The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding.

The Last of Us Part II comes from the same studio behind the Uncharted series and both series have a reputation for high-quality action, adventure, audio and visual presentation.

This time, however, orphan Ellie becomes the main character while an E3 2017 clip implied a darker storyline for the undated sequel.

September’s Spider-Man doesn’t directly tie in to the movies, its studio says, but instead takes place when the webbed wonder is at the height of his powers.

Players can expect to swing, sling and flip their way around New York City, meeting familiar faces and chasing down another superpowered mystery man, Mister Negative.

Ghost of Tsushima is a bit more of an unknown quantity, having been revealed at Paris Games Week in November 2017, but promises a fully realized Samurai-era Japan. Will it be ready for release in 2018?

Finally, the foreboding sci-fi title “Death Stranding” is the first new title from ex-Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima, so far, as cryptic and cinematic as Kojima’s reputation suggests, with actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen embodying principal characters.

Outside of the focal quartet, expect to see more of Dreams, Days Gone, Blood & Truth, Erica and Concrete Genie, all of which have featured at previous PlayStation presentations, as well as more on its Medievil remake and the recently announced Tetris Effect.

Similarly, indie games Knights and Bikes and The Gardens Between were announced as PS4 console exclusives, as were Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake and Left Alive; its acclaimed Dragon Quest XI is a PS4 home console exclusive until a Switch version arrives, though Square Enix might cover all this at its own briefing earlier in the day.

Expect to see Activision’s Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, due September and October respectively, during the PlayStation conference.

And, speaking of October, rumor has it that PlayStation and Rockstar Games are partnering over aspects of what could be 2018’s biggest release of all, Wild West adventure Red Dead Redemption 2.

Sony PlayStation

Time: June 11, 6pm PDT

International: 9pm EDT, then June 12 at 1am UTC, 2am UK, 3am Central Europe and South Africa, 6.30am India Standard Time, 9am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 10am Japan and South Korea, and 11am in Sydney, Australia.

Watch or follow live via live.playstation.com, playstation.com/e3, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. — AFP-Relaxnews