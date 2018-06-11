Ex-CJ Zaki insists Sedition Act must stay

Zaki said the enforcement of the law should be based on objective criticism, explaining that the public prosecutor must assess each case to see if there is basis for sedition. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 11 — The Sedition Act should not be abolished just because of weak implementation of the colonial-era law, according to former top judge Tun Zaki Azmi.

Amid the Pakatan Harapan government’s pledges for legal reforms, the retired chief justice said the controversial law must stay as it is needed for harmonious racial, religious relations and to ensure key national institutions such as the Malay Rulers are respected, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

He said Malaysians become angry when they perceive the law being applied lopsidedly.

“What makes people angry is when there is a political element in the enforcement of the Act,” he was quoted saying.

He said the enforcement of the law should be based on objective criticism, explaining that the public prosecutor must assess each case to see if there is basis for sedition.

“If the criticism is extreme and can cause division and chaos, then it is fair to take action," he was quoted saying.

Last Friday, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor expressed unhappiness over the open criticism of the royal institution, saying it was an insult and was aimed to incite hatred of the Malay Rulers.

His remarks came after veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin’s public disclosure that the government had spent RM257 million on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over the past 16 months.

Police are currently investigating Kadir for alleged sedition.