A tweet from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Twitter account posted June 11, 2018, ahead of a summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Singapore. — @SecPompeo/Twitter.com/via Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this morning said the United States remained “committed to the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.

He was tweeting ahead of a June 12 Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. — Reuters