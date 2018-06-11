KL shares open lower

Caution prevails at the opening of Bursa Malaysia to see its main index lower. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today on cautious sentiment as well as concerns over trade tensions following the recent G7 meeting in Canada.

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,773.78, down 4.54 points, after opening 3.9 points easier at 1,774.42 against Friday's close of 1,778.32.

JF Apex Securities said the FBM KLCI is expected to hover below the resistance of 1,800 points today following the mixed performance of markets in the United States (US) and Europe.

“US markets rose on Friday, but gains were capped by fears of trade tensions following the G-7 summit. Earlier, European stocks declined on concerns over world trade against the backdrop of the G-7 meeting,” it said in a note today.

It was reported that a war of words had erupted between the US and its G7 allies as President Donald Trump decided to reject a joint communique, while also lashing out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing him of engaging in bad faith diplomacy.

On the broader market, losers edged gainers 124 to 121, while 143 counters remained unchanged, with 1,523 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 926.66 million shares worth RM58.07 million.

The FBM Emas Index lost 22.82 points to 12,450.25, the FBMT100 Index declined 19.39 points to 12,250.63 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 2.95 points to 12,462.65.

The FBM 70 increased 14.68 points to 14,943.04, but the FBM Ace was 2.68 points easier at 5,292.72.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index slid 85.20 points to 17,792.7, the Industrial Index fell 2.67 points to 3,199.51 and the Plantation Index expanded 23.9 points to 7,684.87.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals bagged four sen for RM8.43, Maybank went down nine sen to RM9.71, Public Bank slipped 22 sen to RM24.38, TNB fell two sen to RM14.60 and CIMB slid seven sen to RM6.25.

Of the actives, Iris Corp rose 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Felda Global Ventures increased seven sen to RM1.62, MYEG decreased 1.5 sen to 84 sen and Barakah Offshore Petroleum edged down half-a-sen to 18 sen. — Bernama