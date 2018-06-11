IGP change amid ‘shake up’ in Bukit Aman?

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun is expected to be removed soon in a major “shake-up” and clean-up of the police force next month, the Straits Times reported today.

Citing unnamed sources, the Singapore daily also reported the imminent closure of three police departments due to suspicion of corruption, along with the removal of a few police chiefs.

“Yes, there is going to be an 8.5 Richter shake-up [in the police force] soon in July,” a source was quoted telling the paper, adding that its “No. 1” will be the first to be removed.

But ST said the source did not reveal the reason for the expected removal of Mohamad Fuzi who was appointed just last September following the retirement of Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

According to the news report, three names have been proposed as Mohamad Fuzi’s replacement, including deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and the police force’s current head of Strategic Resources and Technology Department Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

The three police departments that will purportedly be axed were named as the Special Task Force for Anti-vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (Stagg), Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Stafoc) and Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (Sting).

“That’s one of the main reasons why there are plans to abolish Stagg, Stafoc and Sting. Too many of those who were entrusted to fight the underworld are also the ones who protect them,” one of the sources told ST.

According to the paper, some of the senior police officers to be removed are those seen as aligned to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, while a few department heads were seen as not “clean” with too much wealth, and having abused their powers, including one where he had used police outriders when he was not entitled to them.

“Some of them have excessive wealth... It doesn’t make sense how some of them can have so many luxury cars, on top of living in a bungalow,” ST quoted one of its sources as saying.