The wacky world of Instagram-friendly exhibits

Netflix exhibit 'Because You Watched', 'Stranger Things'. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 11 — In recent years, a string of selfie-friendly exhibits has delivered art and immersive viewing experiences for the Instagram age. Below, we look at a few launching around the US in the coming months.

The Pint Shop

Perhaps the best-known pioneer in the field is the Museum of Ice Cream, which got its start in 2016 in Manhattan and has since traveled to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.

On June 18, the Museum of Ice Cream begins a second NYC run, with a sold-out pop-up called The Pint Shop running June 18 through July 12 that introduces a new concept: called an “interactive grocery shopping destination,” it promises immersive installations, tastings and the debut of Museum of Ice Cream’s own ice cream line.

Netflix: “Because You Watched”

If TV is more your thing, Netflix is planning a sure-to-be-sold-out three-day pop-up in Los Angeles starting June 15 and featuring immersive exhibits for fan-favourite shows.

Highlights of “Because You Watched” will include an arcade corner and photo-friendly backdrop for Stranger Things, a wedding dress for The Crown and a saloon straight out of Godless.

Fun House

Art and architecture practice Snarkitecture is known for installations that focus on immersive, playful experiences and just happen to be highly Instagram-friendly. From July 4 through September 3, the Great Hall at National Building Museum in Washington DC will play host to the practice’s interactive exhibition “Fun House,” where installations will include a kidney-shaped pool filled with hundreds of thousands of recyclable plastic balls.

The Cado

Later this summer, San Diego is set to welcome a pop-up museum paying tribute to the beloved avocado in an Instagram-friendly atmosphere. Sponsored by the California Avocado Commission, The Cado is described as a pop-up art experience devoted to the “green fruit you love to ‘gram.”

Immersive exhibits promise to allow visitors to "walk through the skin and into the fruit," winding up in an avocado grove.

The Museum of Pizza

This fall, it’s back to NYC for the latest hyped pop-up venue, which promises “a space to bask in multi-sensory, psychedelic pizza joy.” Opening October 13-28, the museum known as #MoPi will include a pizza cave, fun house, beach, a sense and sound experience called “Pizza Zen” and an interactive history of pizza.

Get details here. — AFP-Relaxnews