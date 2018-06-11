Art Basel highlights: Lubaina Himid, Bruce Nauman, rocks and bees

Elmgreen & Dragset, 'Hanging Rock', 2017. — AFP pic

BASEL, June 11 — From June 14-17, Art Basel will fill the Swiss city with lively exhibitions, installations and public art. Below, have a look at some highlights to be found both within the art fair and in plazas and museums around town.

Lubaina Himid

The Zanzibar-born British artist is winner of the 2017 Turner Prize, and at Art Basel the gallery Hollybush Gardens will present some of her new and recent works as part of the Feature sector — sure to be a highlight of the fair.

Art Basel

‘Telling stories of the black experience that are both everyday and extraordinary is what I’m here to do.’ –– Lubaina Himid, British contemporary artist & curator.

“Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts”

An ongoing exhibition at Basel’s Schaulager presents a comprehensive retrospective of this influential artist through more than 170 artworks spanning from the 1960s to the present, including early performances on film and video, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, neon and installations. After wrapping up in Basel, the show is headed to MoMA in New York.

“Basilia”

Currently occupying Basel’s Messeplatz, and culminating the week of Art Basel, this creative initiative commissioned by Art Basel features a series of immersive projects intended to connect the city and its residents to the 90,000 visitors to Art Basel. A multi-purpose civic structure is hosting performances and talks allowing participants to learn from and teach one another.

Surrounding the structure, a large-scale installation of gravel deposits from an active quarry is being orchestrated by artist Lara Almarcegui from June 11 to June 15, to grow daily in increments that mirror the volume of gravel extracted from a Basel quarry.

Public art on Münsterplatz

Art Basel’s Parcours section is bringing 23 site-specific artworks to the area around historic Basel. Among highlights, Hannah Weinberger is installing 10 sound systems through the city’s sewers that will play site-specific compositions.

Elmgreen & Dragset’s sculpture “Hanging Rock” will be suspended in mid-air in the Antikenmuseum Basel und Sammlung Ludwig, while Pierre Huyghe’s “Exomind (Deep Water”) will feature a female figure with a beehive growing from her head; the bees will pollinate the flora in the Allgemeine Lesegesellschaft Basel.

Theaster Gates: “Black Madonna”

The Kunstmuseum Basel is presenting an exhibition by American artist Theaster Gates that will be spread out across two of its venues, exploring the cult of the Black Madonna. In the museum’s new building, Gates will build a shrine to the Black Madonna, while an installation at Gegenwart will turn the space into a site of creative production — complete with sound studio and printing workshops — where he will work with his personal archives. — AFP-Relaxnews