Trump on Twitter: Canadian prime minister acts hurt when called out

Published 55 minutes ago on 11 June 2018

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. — Reuters pic
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 — US President Donald Trump continued his ongoing verbal attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau early this morning from Singapore, suggesting that “Justin acts hurt when called out!”

Trump, who is in Asia for meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, tweeted that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal” and suggested that Canada is “bragging” in an unspecified release about benefiting from US trade. Trump did not name the document that he was referring to. — Reuters

