Simply Be snaps up Amber Rose for fashion collaboration

LOS ANGELES, June 11 — Amber Rose is launching a capsule fashion collection with the retailer Simply Be.

The US model, actress and activist has teamed up with the British label on an inclusively-sized 25-piece collection, WWD reports. The series, which will be available in sizes 6 through 32, will feature dresses and separates such as leggings, skirts and cropped tops designed to be mixed and matched.

“I wanted this collection to be really simple to dress it up or dress it down by adding a belt or a different color shoe or sunglasses just to make it your own because I love people that are individuals that can make it their own,” Rose told WWD.

“We chose to collaborate with Amber Rose because she is a style powerhouse who is fantastically unapologetic in lending her voice and influence to both female empowerment and inclusion to all, no matter your age, size, race, sexuality or gender, all of which aligns to our core brand values,” said Rich Storer, vice president of Simply Be’s parent company N Brown Group.

Rose seems to be focusing on her fashion design skills lately — earlier this week, the star’s collaboration with fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova also launched. — AFP-Relaxnews