Say goodbye to summer hair woes with the latest beauty launches

Surf Spray in Malibu Beach. — AFP pic

FLORIDA, June 11 — Frizzy, dry or over-bleached hair are some of the less desirable byproducts of the summer, but this season’s new haircare launches have you covered.

Bumble & Bumble

Bumble & Bumble has updated its signature “Surf Spray” with two new summer scents, including “Malibu Beach,” a heady coconut, orange and red fruit blend, and “Montauk Dunes,” a floral scent.

Tarte

Channel your inner sea creature with Tarte’s new “Mermaid Waves Salt Spray,” a texture spray that activates waves and gives a tousled, beachy look. The vegan formula also contains Vitamin B5 for intense moisturization.

Klorane

Reverse the effects of salt, sand, chlorine, and sunscreen buildup with Klorane’s new “Sun Nourishment Subliminating Shampoo with Ylang-Ylang Wax,” designed to protect the hair from UV rays and other potentially damaging summer elements. The vegan formula also smooths and nourishes overexposed hair.

IGK

Hate swimming caps but want to protect your hair in the pool this summer? IGK’s new “Blocked Water Resistant Hair Shield” acts as a barrier for chlorine, water, sweat and UV rays and can be used on wet or dry hair.

Living Proof

Dealing with the frizzy effects of rising humidity? Living Proof’s new “Frizz Instant De-Frizzer” promises to tame up to 92 per cent of frizz immediately upon application, thanks to a patented formula that helps seal the hair cuticle. — AFP-Relaxnews