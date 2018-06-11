Sabahans in support of timber export ban

Sabah’s ban on export of round logs is expected to spur the downstream industry and boost the local economy in the long run. — Picture courtesy of Chan Foong Hin

KOTA KINABALU, June 11 — The ban on timber log exports in the state would reset the lucrative industry after years of misconduct, said Sabah leaders.

The chief minister’s drastic move to ban the export of logs in Sabah has been lauded by both political leaders and industry players despite the expected loss of income from the move.

Sabah Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Junz Wong said that the government will work on managing and administering the state properly to reduce any adverse effects until its plan to reform the state’s economy flourishes.

“So it will be a deficit budget to be tabled but we are confident that with our extensive plans to curb leakages and wastages, the Sabah government can cope with this loss of income. It’s not a big problem. Without corruption, we can overcome this hurdle.

“We are determined to prove that Sabah is rich enough to sustain its own administration and development not at the expense of the people, if properly managed,” he said.

Wong declined to go into further detail about the ban on export of logs, but said the government has comprehensive plans in mind.

“We will do OK,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal announced a ban on the export of timber logs, followed by a review of all timber concessionaires in its forest management unit to weed out contractors who were profiteering from the contracts given out by the previous government.

Shafie said the move was to restore Yayasan Sabah and Rakyat Berjaya Sdn Bhd (RBJ) — a wholly owned subsidiary and operator of Yayasan Sabah’s timber resources — to be focused on providing opportunities for local Sabahans.

He said the move would not halt logging activities completely as the timber could be sold domestically and at a lower profit margin, but would greatly benefit downstreaming activities that would boost the local economy and provide more job opportunities for youths.

Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin also said that the move was a step in the right direction to stop the outflow of raw materials that could provide more opportunities for downstream timber processing.

“I think the effects of the ban of round logs will be felt within half a year to a year. It is highly important that we review all the concessionaires related to Yayasan Sabah that were approved by the previous government — there were a lot of lopsided contracts given, he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Timber Industries Association (STIA) president Datuk James Hwong said the latest ban is a good move and a “long-awaited, life-saving measure” to revive the timber industry in Sabah.

Hwong said that declining log supply was a big concern as Sabah exports between 200,000 and 300,000 tonnes of logs to countries such as China, Japan, Philippines and India annually.

He said in a statement that STIA was grateful for the initiative as the downstream timber industry has suffered and many mills have closed down due to shortage of raw material over recent years.

“Importation is not an option for every manufacturer in Sabah. Most factories are set up to cater to processing local timber species from Sabah’s own forests,” Hwong said, adding that the cost of importation was high due to logistics and unfavourable infrastructure connectivity.

“If we continue with the existing log export policy, more mills will close down,” he said.

With the announcement, the association hoped that the timber industry in Sabah would be further developed in line with the long-term Sabah timber industrialisation programme.