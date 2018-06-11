E3 2018: What to expect from Ubisoft

Six locked-in certainties and around a half dozen more suggest themselves for inclusion during Ubisoft’s E3. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 — Ancient Greece adventures in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, air, land and sea races unfurl in US compression The Crew 2, a sequel to team action game The Division and more are set for Ubisoft’s June 11 E3 2018 showcase presentation.

Six locked-in certainties and around a half dozen more suggest themselves for inclusion during Ubisoft’s E3.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey wasn’t part of Ubisoft’s E3 line-up announcement but, leaked by a piece of merchandising—a branded keyring with an Ancient Greek hoplite helmet fob — it was quickly confirmed through a teaser clip.

It joins a list of five others already telegraphed for stage time during Ubisoft’s E3 showcase: team action game The Division 2, naval combat affair Skull and Bones, sci-fi adventure Beyond Good & Evil 2, toy-game hybrid Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and a mystery project backed by film star and producer Elijah Wood, Transference.

What Ubi hasn’t talked about yet is the Splinter Cell franchise, but after lead character Sam Fisher cameoed in another part of the Tom Clancy franchise, Ghost Recon Wildlands, a return to the covert ops series wouldn’t be too farfetched.

The ancient warrior arena For Honour has been a success and is due another expansion, while round-based versus multiplayer Rainbow Six Siege is still going strong after three years, thanks to regular updates — June 7’s Operation Para Bellum being the latest.

Similarly, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is due a Donkey Kong-themed expansion at some point in June and Far Cry 5 is working its way through a series of post-release extras.

It wouldn’t be a Ubisoft conference without choreography and musical workout crossover Just Dance, and let’s not forget how fond the French HQ’d company is of big, show-closing surprises.

Ubisoft

Time: June 11, 1pm PDT

International: 4pm EDT, 8pm UTC, 9pm UK, 10pm Central Europe and South Africa, then June 12 at 1.30am India, 4am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Beijing, China, 5am Japan and South Korea, and 6am Sydney, Australia.

Watch or follow live via ubisoft.com, YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Twitter or Facebook. — AFP-Relaxnews