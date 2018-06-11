Kim Jong-un: Singapore's role in summit will be recorded in history

A board shows a dipstick poll set up to measure journalists' preference for food choices linked to Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un at the dining hall of the media centre for the summit between the two leaders in Singapore June 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 — The Republic’s role in hosting a historic US-North Korea summit would be recorded in history if it is successful, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said yesterday as he thanked Singapore and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for the “sincere efforts” in helping to host the event.

Kim and his delegation met Lee at the Istana shortly after arriving in Singapore yesterday.

“The entire world is focusing on the historic summit, thanks to your sincere efforts,” the North Korean leader said through an interpreter.

Yesterday’s meeting marked the first time Lee and Kim have met, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Lee in turn thanked Kim for making the rare foreign trip and said Singapore has been following developments on the Korean peninsula for a long time.

MFA said in a statement following the meeting: “Prime Minister Lee complimented the bold and admirable decision by chairman Kim and President of the United States Donald Trump to come together for this Summit...and expressed hope that the US-North Korea meeting will advance the prospects for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the larger region.”

Kim arrived in Singapore yesterday afternoon (June 10) amid a media frenzy and heightened security. He is due to meet Trump on Tuesday to discuss North Korea’s nuclear programme. According to Reuters, which cited a source involved in the planning of his visit, Kim is scheduled to depart Singapore at 2pm on Tuesday.

About half an hour after he landed at Changi Airport, Kim’s motorcade departed from the airport’s VIP Complex about 3.05pm for the St Regis Singapore hotel on Tanglin Road, where his delegation is staying.

His motorcade comprised 46 vehicles, including cars, vans and police vehicles. Among them, TODAY counted 17 police motorcycles, three police vans, three police cars and a Singapore Civil Defence Force fire and medical response vehicle.

Moments before his motorcade pulled out of the VIP Complex, police officers were seen closing city-bound roads to traffic.

Eight police officers stood guard across a main city-bound exit, as the procession of vehicles passed through.

More than two dozen Singapore and foreign journalists had gathered around the VIP Complex to report on Kim’s arrival.

The North Korean leader arrived at the St Regis hotel about 3.40pm.

Earlier in the day, there was heavy police and security presence around the entrance to Changi Airport’s VIP Complex.

Prominent figures visiting Singapore — including politicians and international celebrities — arrive regularly through the VIP Complex and the nearby JetQuay CIP (Commercially Important Person) Terminal.

When TODAY arrived at the VIP Complex just after 9am yesterday, at least 15 police officers were seen near its entrance, some of whom were moving red-and-white barriers in front of the complex. At least 70 metal barricades encircled the entrance as well as the boulevard across from it.

Police officers stood guard at various points near the entrance.

Trump arrived hours later aboard his Air Force One presidential jet, which landed at the Paya Lebar Airbase around 8.20pm. He stepped off the plane about 10 minutes later, and was greeted by officials from the United States and Singapore.

Asked how he felt about tomorrow’s summit, Trump said “very good”. He and his motorcade departed minutes later for the Shangri-La Hotel.

Trump will have a one-on-one meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting and a working lunch, the White House said yesterday.

The official meetings and lunch will be held at the Istana from noon to about 2pm, according to Trump’s official schedule.

He will also meet staff from the US embassy in Singapore this afternoon, the White House added.

In preparation for Tuesday’s meeting, the Singapore Government has gazetted from June 10 to 14 areas near the St Regis and Shangri-La hotels, as well as the entire Sentosa island, Sentosa Gateway and its surrounding waters as special event areas.

The historic summit will take place at the Capella Singapore hotel on Sentosa.

Businesses in the affected areas had told TODAY that they were not planning to scale back their operations and it would be business as usual. Capella, however, will be shut to the public for the summit’s duration.

Still, those visiting the affected areas could face road closures and security checks as the authorities ratchet up security measures. For instance, those entering Sentosa on the cable cars may have their bags inspected and gantry lanes on the Sentosa Gateway could be diverted for random security checks.

At the summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss efforts to end Pyongyang’s nuclear-weapons programme. No formal agenda has been released for the meeting. — TODAY