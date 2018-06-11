Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west of Mexico

People cover the windows of their property ahead of Hurricane Katia, in Vega de Alatorre September 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, June 11 — Hurricane Bud formed yesterday and was to gain strength rapidly in the north Pacific, west of Mexico, US forecasters said.

At 9pm, Bud, the second hurricane of the season after Aletta, was packing top sustained winds of 120kph and moving northwest at 15kph, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

“Bud could strengthen rapidly during the next 24 hours or so,” the NHC warned.

Its churning center was about 410km south of Manzanillo Mexico, the center said.

Mexico issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the southwestern coast of Mexico from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, popular resort areas.

A Tropical Storm Watch “means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 through 48 hours”, the NHC said. — AFP