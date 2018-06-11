Egypt prosecutor accuses 28 of forming group to topple regime

A woman holds a banner in front of riot police during an anti-government protest in Cairo, Egypt, May 3, 2010 Reuters pic

CAIRO, June 11 — Egypt’s public prosecutor said yesterday it has referred 28 people to criminal trial on accusations of forming a group to topple the current regime.

Egyptian public prosecutor Nabil Sadek referred the 28 accused to an urgent national security criminal court, but only nine of the suspects are currently in custody.

They are accused of forming an illegal group called the Egyptian Council for Change, according to the statement.

The group is suspected od spreading false news inside Egypt and abroad with the intent of harming the national and economic interests of the country with the aim of overthrowing the current regime of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt’s authorities have carried out a wave of arrests over the past few weeks, including those involved in the January 2011 popular uprising that brought down president Hosni Mubarak.

Advocacy groups have condemned the arrests, calling on authorities to release the activists, with Human Rights Watch on May 31 denouncing a “state of oppression”. — AFP