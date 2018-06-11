The silly hue and cry over unequal MP allocations

JUNE 11 — There was an outcry last week because the Federal government announced that Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs will receive RM500,000 whereas Opposition MPs get only a fifth of that for their allocations.

You had people ─ including prominent analysts and experts ─ declare that to do so (i.e. to give Barisan-dominated constituencies less money than the PH ones) would be to vindictively punish those who didn’t vote for Pakatan and, in effect, emulate the dubious practices of the previous government.

These same people said that if PH voters supported this unequal allocation of funds, they are demonstrating their "closet-Barisan" mindsets and that, essentially, they are no different from the Barisan government they voted out.

My initial reaction is that it is precisely such self-righteous hoopla which mirrors the former administration. Dude, there are a hundred ways to run a family, let alone an office, let alone a nation. Surely some humility would be appropriate?

So, for instance, the fallacy of false alternative being presented: EITHER the Federal government gives an equal amount of funds to both PH and Opposition constituencies, OR they are just as bad as Barisan was in the past.

This sounds like EITHER you’re a fan of the Big Mac OR you hate McDonald’s. Or, more within a Malaysian political context, do you recall the false alternatives presented in the past and even the present?

EITHER the word "Allah" is meant exclusively for Muslims OR you don’t respect the Malaysian Constitution which protects Islam as the official religion.

EITHER you stop asking about the expenditures incurred by the Malay Rulers OR you’re "instigating hatred" towards them.

The problem involves cornering people into a, uh, corner of your own making. It destroys options and, basically, just promotes narrow-minded thinking and bad arguments.

But back to the unequal allocation of funds. Clearly, there are explanations but detractors gotta detract:

1. Can the Federal Government give more to their own constituencies now because these have previously been denied development funds (so there’s some catch-up to do)?

No, that’s irrelevant to the principle of absolute equality which we subscribe to absolutely and which we expect everyone to comply with without question.

2. Can Pakatan Harapan simply have reservations about trusting the Barisan MPs to be responsible with more funds, given their personal experience with Umno or what-not, and so the initially low funds are a form of "let’s wait and see"?

No, that’s just making excuses. We don’t care about the concrete realities of the past which impact the present, we only care about an abstract model of justice for the present and we expect PH to think only about this model when it’s making decisions.

3. Can those who voted Barisan — an alliance everybody knows has been running on money politics and abuse of power for decades — be taught a lesson in consequences and accountability?

No, that’s not a lesson Pakatan has the right to teach. Besides, an unequal allocation of funds denotes "punishment" and "discrimination" against these voters.

But these are the very same voters who, should Barisan have won, will be perfectly okay with "punishing" and "discriminating" against Pakatan MPs i.e. the voters are now simply getting the kind of standards they subscribe to.

Yes yes, but Pakatan must be better than that.

Uh, PH is better than that because they’re giving RM100,000 more to Opposition MPs than Barisan ever did.

No, they must be even better than that.

4. Can Tun Mahathir and his Cabinet simply exercise their prerogative to allocate funds in the way they believe is most responsible? You voted them in, didn’t you? You don’t trust them?

No, they must be fair according to our unqualified way of reading the situation. Essentially, we reject their reasons for not running the country in the precise way we expect them to run it.

5. Oh, what about the fact that the Opposition constituencies after May 10 are given more than the Opposition were ever given before this?

That’s still not up to mark. It’s more noble than what BN ever did, yes, but we expect supreme nobility.

Ah. In other words, there is only ONE way to allocate funds and that’s according to "our" view of equality and justice. And if I disagree, I’m just outdated and short-sighted.

Yes.

#winliaolor

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.