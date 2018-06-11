Giroud expected to be fit, Pogba to start against Australia, says coach Deschamps

Olivier Giroud and his team mates disembark from a plane in Moscow June 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 11 — Olivier Giroud should be fit to play France’s World Cup opening game against Australia after leaving the pitch with a bloodied forehead in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against the United States, coach Didier Deschamps said.

Deschamps added that midfielder Paul Pogba, whose performances have been under-par during the warm-up matches, was also ‘very likely’ to start Les Bleus’ first game in Group C next Saturday.

They then take on Peru and Denmark.

Giroud has ‘a beautiful cut of six centimetres but he should be ready,” Deschamps told TF1 yesterday. — Reuters