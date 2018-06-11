Bitcoin tumbles most in three months amid South Korea hack

Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins placed on dollar banknotes, next to computer keyboard, in this illustration picture November 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 11 — Bitcoin extended losses for a third day, tumbling 12 per cent yesterday as South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail said there was a “cyber intrusion” in its system.

The largest cryptocurrency declined to US$6,749 (RM26,891) as of 2pm in New York, the biggest drop since March 14, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from Bitstamp pricing. That widens Bitcoin’s losses for the year to 53 per cent. Peer cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Ripple fell 11 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

Coinrail said in a statement on its website that it’s reviewing its system due to hacking attempts. The exchange says it has managed to freeze all exposed NPXS, NPER and ATX coins, and that other cryptocurrencies are now being kept in a cold wallet. The statement is the only content available on the exchange’s homepage, and contact information could not immediately be located.

The exchange trades more than 50 different cryptocurrencies and was the 98th largest, with a 24-hour volume of about US$2.65 million, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. — Bloomberg