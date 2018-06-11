Summer trend alert: Style icons adopt the waist pack

The waist pack will be one of the must-have accessories of summer 2018, seen here in the Gucci spring/summer 2018 fashion show in Milan. September 20, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 — Belt bag, fanny pack, bum bag — call it what you like, but after a few seasons of timidly creeping back onto the fashion scene, the waist pack could be one of summer 2018’s hottest accessories.

A standout runway star at recent Fashion Weeks, this iconic 1990s accessory has recently been spotted on the arms, around the necks and around the waists of all manner of models, influencers and fashion fans, and could break into the mainstream this summer.

In need of some style inspiration?

Take a look at how Chiara Ferragni, Alessandra Ambrosio and Rihanna rock waist packs with style.

Chic and feminine, like Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni has clearly adopted the waist pack, since the Italian blogger, influencer and businesswoman is regularly snapped wearing a variety of models. Recently, the fashion blogger proved that, although often associated with streetwear looks, the belt bag can also be a feminine and highly chic addition. This bright red Chanel mini belt bag is a case in point, worn here with a light, floaty dress — a perfect vacation look.

Bohemian cool, like Alessandra Ambrosio

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t hold back at this year’s Coachella festival in April, stepping out in a boho look with a rock ‘n’ roll twist, perfectly suited to the occasion. The model matched her black mini shorts, crochet top and hi-top sneakers with a black, oval-shaped Gucci waist pack — a casual cool style that could be red hot this summer.

Streetwear style, like Rihanna

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 4, 2018 at 4:49pm PDT

The Barbadian singer is something of an expert when it comes to mixing styles. In May, the “Diamonds” singer stepped out in a streetwear-inspired, casual-chic outfit in New York. Here, Rihanna wears her fanny pack across the body, over a light-colored top and pants, and with white sneakers — a look that’s sure to be a hit with fans of the 1990s. — AFP-Relaxnews