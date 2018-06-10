Nur Dhabitah-Wendy Ng fail to win medal at Diving World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — National diving pair Nur Dhabitah Sabri-Wendy Ng Yan Yee failed to gain a podium finish at the 21st FINA Diving World Cup, coming in seventh in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard final tonight.

They finished with 271.71 points in the event in Wuhan, China which was won by Shi Tingmoa-Chang Yani of China, who recorded 334.80 points.

The silver and bronze medals went to Jennifer Abel-Melissa Citrini Beaulieu of Canada (302.04) and Australian pair Anabelle Smith-Esther Qin (290.10) respectively.

In the preliminary round, Nur Dhabitah-Wendy Ng finished eighth out of 11 diving pairs with 260.76 points.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 10m platform, young athlete Jellson Jiwan failed to advance to the finals after finishing in 17th place in the semi-finals with 360.00 points. Only the top 12 out of 18 divers qualify for the finals.

After six days of the world championship, Malaysia has only earned a bronze medal through national diving queen, Pandelela Rinong Pamg in the women’s 10m platform on Wednesday (June 6) with 349.15 points. — Bernama