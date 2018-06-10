Dr M: Najib not arrested yet as evidence still being gathered

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech during dinner with Malaysians living in Japan in Tokyo, June 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has not been arrested as evidence is still being gathered to build a strong case against him, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“Lots of people are waiting for his arrest but it is not easy... we need to collect the kind of evidence that will stand up in court and if we fail to do so then he might win.

“Just imagine what would happen if Najib wins a court trial and he is found not guilty... then all the promises that we made, the bad things that we say about him will be questioned by the people who voted us in,” he said during a dinner speech with Malaysians living in Japan.

Dr Mahathir, who is here specifically for the 24th International Conference on the Future of Asia, or Nikkei Conference, is accompanied on his June 10 to 12 visit by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Foreign Ministry officials.

Dr Mahathir also took a swipe at the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, saying the new Pakatan government has no influence over the judiciary as the administration was determined to be truly democratic and the people’s choice respected.

“We must understand the democratic rule and procedure of the country with the power of the country divided into the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branch.

“Therefore we do not want to rush to throw people into jails and hope to gather enough evidence to charge Najib in court,” he added Najib although banned from leaving the country, should be relieved for now.

He also brought out his wit and humour, even joking about people disappearing nowadays and brought up Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos, much to the laughter of those present.

“Even Jamal Tongkol has disappeared so we will not know who else is next.

“But before those individuals disappear, the government can use the laws of the country to punish those guilty of breaking the law,” he said.