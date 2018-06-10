NS MB taken aback by Sains’ offer of free water

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said he was taken aback by Sains’s willingness to give free water to the people. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 10 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said he was taken aback by Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd’s (Sains) willingness to give free water to the people.

He noted sarcastically that Sains must be making huge profits that it is able to make the offer.

He said the Pakatan Harapan government in the state did not have such plans and neither did PH promise to give free water in its election manifesto.

However, he said the matter should be further discussed.

He was commenting on a statement of Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (Sains) director, Wan Rasdi Wan Ismail who said Sains was prepared to give free water to residents in the state.

He was speaking to reporters after a visit to Tuanku Muhammad Broadcasting Complex here today.

On another matter, he said the media has the role to rebuke and give suggestions to the authorities so that the state government could give the best service to the people.

He also hoped that the media would be more open in its reports to depict the real situation taking place in the state.

“We need to have a little bit more freedom to ensure the media reports with responsibility. At the same time, the media should not sensationalise matters especially those touching on religious and racial sensitivities.

“We are not objecting critical media reports even though they are negative about the state government,”

Later, Aminuddin presented Aidilfitri contributions to 15 ‘asnaf’ (tithe recipients) at Surau Al-Mustofa here. — Bernama