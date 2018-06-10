Kedah to submit motion on child seat, says exco

SUNGAI PETANI, June 10 — The Kedah state government will submit a proposal to the Federal Government regarding the installation of child seats in cars, in order to raise awareness among road users.

Kedah Agriculture and Agro-based Industry; Transportation and Human Development Committee chairman Azman Nasrudin said he saw the level of public awareness on the importance of installing child seats was still low and could lead to risk of injury or death, in the event of an accident.

“We will try to make a proposal that can be implemented in order to raise awareness among the public, including discussions between the Federal Government and child seat manufacturers so that the item is sold at affordable prices without neglecting the quality aspect.

“The awareness campaign needs to be multiplied and diversified, so that the public can get information on how to instal the correct child seat,” he told a media conference after officiating a Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the 2018 Kedah State Level Aidilfitri Celebration at the Sungai Petani toll plaza (South) here, today. — Bernama