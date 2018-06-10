Sabah BN, Star to boycott special state sitting tomorrow

Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor and Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan (pic) called upon Chief Minister and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal along with his Cabinet to step aside to allow former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman to take over. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Sabah Barisan Nasional and its partner Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) are boycotting the special state legislative assembly sitting tomorrow, calling it Illegal.

Instead, Sabah Umno treasurer Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor and STAR president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan called upon Chief Minister and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal along with his Cabinet to step aside to allow former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman, whose whereabouts is currently unknown, to take over.

Hajiji and Kitingan insisted that the both of them were legitimately sworn-in as Sabah’s deputy chief ministers on May 10, and that tomorrow’s sitting is little more than an attempt to derail the court proceedings initiated by Musa to determine the validity of their swearing-in.

“It is a feeble attempt to create a false legitimacy for the unlawful Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal,” the both of them said in a joint statement.

Hajiji and Kitingan said that the special sitting contravened the legislate assembly’s Order No. 6, wherein 21 clear days of notice must be given prior to the sitting, which the Yang di-Pertua Negeri may waive in cases of emergency. The special sitting tomorrow was only given six days before.

“Under Article 21(4) of Sabah’s state constitution, the Legislative Assembly is only required to be summoned to meet not later than 120 days from the date of dissolution of the Assembly.

“The Assembly was dissolved on 7 April 2018 and the 120 days required falls on August 6, 2018.

Even if the Yang di-Pertua Negeri is required to dispense with such 21 days’ notice, he is required to act on the advice of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet in accordance with Articles 10(1) and 10(1A) of the state constitution,” they said, adding that as the lawfully-installed chief minister, Musa and his cabinet had given no such advice.

Should the Yang di-Pertua Negeri take up or act upon Shafie’s advice, Hajiji and Kitingan said he would be doing so upon the advice of an unlawful chief minister.

“It goes without saying that as the Special Sitting is unlawful, all laws, motions and business passed and adopted are unlawful and null and void and of no effect. As such we will not attend or participate in the sitting,” they said.

Despite the orderly transition of power in Malaysia’s other states following the 14th general election on May 9, Hajiji and Kitingan said it is unfortunate that the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan pact is attempting to deny the rule of law and refusal to accept the winners in Sabah by seizing power through ‘unlawful, undemocratic and morally corrupt practices’.

“With respect Shafie should be patient and wait until he can table a motion of no-confidence in Chief Minister Musa during the properly convened Assembly Sitting to be held by August 6, if he still thinks that he has the majority to out-vote Chief Minister Musa,” they said.