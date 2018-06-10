Negri Sembilan MB says role of media to criticise and give views

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said media has the role to rebuke and give suggestions to the authorities so that the state government could give the best service to the people. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 10 — The media has the role to rebuke and give suggestions to the authorities so that the state government could give the best service to the people.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun also hoped the media would be more open in its report to depict the real situation taking place in the state.

“We need to have a little bit more freedom to ensure the media reports with responsibility. At the same time, the media should not sensationalise matters especially those touching on religious and racial sensitivities.

“We are not objecting critical media reports even though they are negative about the state government,” he told reporters after a visit to Tuanku Muhammad Broadcasting Complex here today.

On another matter, Aminuddin said the state government has no plans to provide free water to Negri Sembilan residents for the time being.

However, he said the matter should be further discussed.

“Besides, Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not make a pledge to provide free water to the people in the state in its 14th general election campaign recently,” he said.

He was commenting on a statement of Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) director, Wan Rasdi Wan Ismail who said SAINS was prepared to give free water to residents in the state.

Later, Aminuddin presented Aidilfitri contributions to 15 ‘asnaf’ (tithe recipients) at Surau Al-Mustofa here.

In his speech, Aminuddin said it was hoped the contribution would cheer up the recipients to celebrate Aidilfitri.

“Each selected family received RM200 to purchase basic necessities and raya clothes for their children,” he added. — Bernama