Dr M: Be like the Japanese and Malaysia will succeed

TOKYO, June 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is convinced that Malaysia will be successful like Japan provided that Malaysians possess the same Japanese work ethics, thinking and value systems as well as a sense of shame if they fail to deliver or do well in undertaking whatever task at hand.

The Malaysian prime minister said when the Look East Policy was first formulated when he was prime minister back in the 80s, it was not just about drawing investments from Japan or coming to study in this country.

“It’s about acquiring also the Japanese work ethics, the Japanese sense of shame whenever they fail to deliver what they have promised to deliver,” he said at a dinner with Malaysians residing or studying in Japan here Sunday night.

Dr Mahathir is in town for a three-day working visit that includes attending the 24th International Conference on the Future of Asia, or Nikkei Conference. This is his first trip overseas after becoming Malaysia’s seventh prime minister last month following a stunning election victory.

The prime minister also shared with some 250 people present at the dinner about what the government was doing to rehabilitate Malaysia from the damages inflicted by the previous government, including saddling the nation with debt of some RM1 trillion. — Bernama