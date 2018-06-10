Ibrahim Ali: My resignation can be discussed during Perkasa AGM

Former Perkasa Datuk Ibrahim Ali speaking during the press conference at Club Sultan Sulaiman. — Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Datuk Ibrahim Ali today reiterated his decision to step down as Perkasa president, saying the matter can be deliberated during the group’s general assembly in October.

Speaking to media at a press conference here, Ibrahim said he will first meet with the NGO’s committee members to review the reason as why his resignation was declined.

“I was informed that my resignation was rejected but I would want to know in detail and discuss it. The situation remains, with Datuk Ruhanie Ahmad as the acting president until the matter is resolved.

“If it is not, then it will be brought to the AGM in October,” he said after a Perkasa meeting with NGO Gerakan Pembela Ummah at the Kelab Sultan Sulaiman.

Ibrahim said he had insisted on his resignation as to give way to other members within the group, which he said are of high credibility, to champion its cause.

He said he also does not want to give the perception that Perkasa is all about “Ibrahim Ali”.

“I have joined and led the group since it was first established for nearly 10 years. I want to give room to others to champion the group’s cause and I also do not want the perception that ‘Ibrahim Ali is Perkasa’, and ‘Perkasa is Ibrahim Ali’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perkasa deputy president Datuk Sirajuddin Salleh said the group’s supreme council had rejected Ibrahim’s resignation as they felt he was able to address the current issues raised on Malays and Islam.

Sirajuddin said some of the issues recently raised were of the Malay rights and of the institution of Malay Rulers.

“We plead for him [Ibrahim] him to return and lead Perkasa as there are many issues at hand that he would be able to address well,” said Sirajuddin.

On another note, Perkasa has urged the Malay Rulers Council to review a memorandum the group had handed over in October 2016 to form Majlis Ukhwah Islamiah Negara (Muin), that would function as an umbrella for all Malay NGOs under one council.

Ibrahim said the council should be formed as a consultative body and able to meet regularly to discuss on issues related to Malays and Islam.