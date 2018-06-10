Lee wishes Kim success at ‘nuclear peace’ summit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore, June 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 10 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today wished North Korean leader Kim Jong-un success at the ‘nuclear peace’ Summit to be held at Capella Hotel here on June 12, according to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lee also expressed his hope that the meeting will advance the prospects for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the larger region, said a statement by the Ministry issued after the meeting between the two leaders at the Istana here.

Kim earlier in the afternoon arrived in Singapore using an Air China aircraft.

At the first meeting between the two leaders, the statement said both Lee and Kim discussed Singapore-North Korea relations, developments in North Korea, and regional developments, including the recent positive developments on the Korean Peninsula.

“Prime Minister Lee complimented the bold and admirable decision by Chairman Kim and President of the United States Donald Trump to come together for this Summit,” said the statement.

The statement noted that Kim thanked Prime Minister Lee for Singapore’s hosting of the Summit.

The meeting was broadcast live via Lee’s official Facebook.

“The entire world is focusing on the historic summit thanks to your sincere efforts ... we were able to complete the preparations for the historic summit.. and I would like to thank you for that,” Kim told Lee via an interpreter.

“I have the expectation that this will be very successful,” added Kim. — Bernama