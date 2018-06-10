King distributes aid to 900 recipients in Pasir Puteh

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V today distributed aid in Pasir Puteh. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PASIR PUTEH, June 10 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V today distributed cash donations to 400 recipients and reading glasses to 500 people at the Dalam Rhu Mosque, here.

Earlier, His Majesty had arrived at the mosque for the breaking of fast and Maghrib prayers led by senior imam Mohd Ruden Mohd Yusof.

His Majesty, accompanied by Kelantan Regent Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, also performed the Isyak and Tarawih prayers with the congregation at the mosque.

Also present were Tengku Temenggong Kelantan Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Rizam Tengku Aziz, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan. — Bernama