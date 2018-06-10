Affordable and competitive prices at farmers’ markets, says Salahuddin

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub said that that the prices of essentials and food items available at farmers’ markets nationwide are affordable and competitive. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 10 — The Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry (MOA) has assured that the prices of essentials and food items available at farmers’ markets nationwide are affordable and competitive.

Its minister, Salahuddin Ayub, said MOA will also assure that all the goods sold at 732 farmers’ markets nationwide were quality items.

“We aim for the farmers’ markets to become gathering centres for essentials and food items, especially to cater to the needs of consumers preparing for Aidilfitri.

“Through this initiative, consumers will enjoy more choices for essential items including chicken, meat, fish and vegetables which are much fresher and more reasonably priced compared than those available at other sources such supermarkets and grocery shops,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Jualan Jimat Belanja Aidilfitri campaign at the Section 13 farmers’ market here today.

Also present were Selangor Infrastructure & Public Utilities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry committee chairman Izham Hashim and Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority director-general Datuk Ahmad Ishak.

Salahuddin said MOA and the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry would also continue to monitor the situation to ensure that traders at the farmers’ markets did not hike up prices to their whims and fancies.

“Following the implementation of zero-rated Good and Services Tax on June 1, we also hope that the chain effect will benefit the people,” he added. — Bernama