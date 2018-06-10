Malaysian artist creates Lego figures of Dr M, Dr Siti Hasmah

Guess who? You definitely can't guess wrong. — Picture via Facebook/Vincent Kiew

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — There’s nothing quite like Lego — we play with it while we were kids, start to appreciate them as teenagers and collect them as adults.

It’s one of those toys which you can really appreciate as it ages and collector Vincent Kiew took his “love-affair” with the plastic building blocks to a whole new level.

The KL-based collector shared pictures of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah entirely made out of Lego on his social media.

To him, nothing is more romantic than the love the two share for one another, and Kiew has been inspired by how Dr Mahathir returned to the political scene and led the then-opposition to a huge victory over Barisan Nasional on May 9.

“There’s always a lot of touching stories behind a hundred-year-old seniors. Tun M and Tun Dr Siti’s love story inspires us to cherish and love our own partners.

I am determined to take good care of my health and to face the grind of life. Tun M has also changed the attitude of every Malaysian, by giving us hope for a better future,” Kiew’s Facebook post read.

The Lego version of Dr Mahathir is seen sporting his typical grey suit accompanied by his wife in a pink outfit carrying a handbag.

If you are into building blocks, then Bricks Art by VQ — a Facebook page run by Kiew — has more rare Malaysian collectibles.

Some time last year, Kiew reinvented a Malaysian heritage house and created mini buses and trucks made up entirely out of Lego.