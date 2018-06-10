Solar hybrid project being investigated, Maszlee says

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said that he had ordered a detailed investigation into the purported misappropriation of some RM1.25 billion in awarding a solar hybrid project in Sarawak to a company linked to a politician. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Strict action has been taken against the purported misappropriation of some RM1.25 billion in awarding a solar hybrid project in Sarawak to a company linked to a politician, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

In a statement, Maszlee said that he had ordered a detailed investigation into the allegation following a report by Malaysiakini that the project was awarded to a company owned by a deputy division chief link to the Sarawak ruling party and had bypassed the ministry’s standard operating procedures and procurement processes.

“I have conducted a thorough investigation into this case since last week, the relevant authorities have also been notified,” said Maszlee.

“I have made a stern decision on Friday, June 8, 2018 and this decision will be officially announced tomorrow.”

The article also stated that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak appointed the company in January of last year to supply electricity to 369 schools in Sarawak.

According to the report, the company was tasked with supplying diesel and maintaining generators in the schools, however, many reported that the company had not done so.