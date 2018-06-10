Government needs ‘good people’ to get work done fast, Nurul Izzah says

Nurul Izzah Anwar said PH is aware of its election pledge on the appointments of key officials such as the Attorney-General, but for now it needs ‘good people’ to get work done. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Pakatan Harapan is aware of its election pledge on the appointments of key officials such as the Attorney-General, but for now it needs “good people” to get work done, PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar has said.

Responding to criticisms that lawyer Tommy Thomas’ appointment as Attorney-General contravened PH’s election pledge that the Attorney-General should be appointed from among qualified MPs, she said for now the country needs to get work done fast.

“In the interim period, the prerogative of the prime minister supersedes all others,” the Permatang Pauh MP told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

“It is always good to make sure Cabinet adheres to it (election pledges), but for now we need good people (to get things done),” she added, saying that some election pledges would require possible constitutional amendments before they can be enforced.

Promise 15 of PH’s manifesto states that the AG should be appointed among “qualified” MPs and that he or she would become a minister who can continue the role as chief legal advisor to the government.

The same section also outlined that the position of public prosecutor is to be held by another independent individual who can act without partisan interest.

“The person will lead Malaysia’s Public Prosecutor Office, enjoying autonomy to exercise his prosecutorial powers,” according to the manifesto. For now, the AG also acts as the public prosecutor.

Last month, PH chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told Malay Mail that parliamentary select committees will be formed in order for MPs from both sides of the political divide to decide on the appointments of top officials.

“The select committee will be bipartisan in the real sense of the word. We will form a select committee for the appointment of top officials,” the Indera Mahkota MP had said.

Saifuddin said that any new appointments by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad were temporary, and permanent appointees will be decided later by the select committee.