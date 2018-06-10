Daim should not have interfered in issue of top judges, Ramkarpal says

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh speaks during a press conference in George Town March 9, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Ramkarpal Singh has urged Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin not to interfere in the removal of the Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif and President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin.

In so doing, Ramkarpal backed retired Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who reprimanded Daim for apparently meeting with Md Raus and Zulkefli and demanding they resign.

“If the claim is true, it cannot be condoned and I agree with Sri Ram that Daim should not interfere in such matters as he has absolutely no standing to do so,” the Bukit Gelugor MP said in a statement.

Ramkarpal said that although he still holds that Md Raus and Zulkefli’s respective appointments are unconstitutional, their removal from office should be in accordance to the rule of law, which Daim’s alleged involvement runs contrary to.

“The perception that there might be meddling, particularly from parties seen to be close to the government, in the appointment or removal of the Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal must be avoided at all costs.

“Assuming Sri Ram’s claim is true, Daim should know better than to get involved in it, which may well give rise to such perception. The matter has already been heard in the Federal Court and is now pending decision,” he said.

Ramkarpal said it would be better if the Federal Court fixes a date for the decision to be heard as soon as possible, given that the matter is one of urgency which should be resolved quickly in the interests of justice.