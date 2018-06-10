Consumer group welcomes MoH’s reform measures

Minister of Health Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a meeting at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Malaysian Consumers Movement (MCM) today welcomed the six measures announced by the Ministry of Health to address various issues related to health services and facilities.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad had listed down six measures to be introduced to reduce patient congestion, build new healthcare facilities and improve waiting time during an interview with Bernama.

However, MCM president Darshan Singh Dhillion said most of the measures such as reducing waiting time and congestion should have been executed in the past, as they were nothing new.

“Over the years, the local health service has deteriorated due to lack of funding by the central government and low morale of it staffs.

“It is very important that the new federal government must ensure there is adequate funding before implementing these measures,” he told Malay Mail today.

Darshan said among the measures, the ministry’s priority was to build more hospitals especially with specialists facilities in both urban and rural areas to ensure complete health coverage for the people.

“I live in Kampar and for the locals to seek specialist treatment, we have to travel at least an hour to the city of Ipoh to do so.

“What about during an emergency? The commute time for patients seeking medical treatment must be prioritised and reduced,” he said.

He also said the ministry should also look into adequate medication stock dispensed especially for senior citizens who depended much on the government so they do not have to travel too frequent to replenish their medication.

“This is an opportunity for minister Dzulkefly to leave a legacy behind and he has the support of the people behind it to implement the much needed changes,” he said.