DAP MP: RM100,00 reward for anyone who can bring Jho Low back to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — An anonymous businessman is willing to pay RM100,000 to anyone who can bring elusive tycoon Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, back to Malaysia, according to a report by NST Online.

It quoted DAP’s Lim Lip Eng as saying so, and that the businessman had contacted him to make the offer.

“Recently, a businessman called me up and met me at my office to make the (RM100,000) offer.

“I hope the offer will ensure Low is tracked down and brought back to the country as soon as possible,” the Kepong MP was quoted saying.

This comes as Low is being sought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to assist in investigations into SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Numerous reports had claimed Low was sighted in China and Taiwan over the past few months, while some were said to have spotted him in Bali, Indonesia.