Government says will take steps to stem brain drain

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during the Indian Entrepreneurship Summit 2018 at the Temple of Fine Arts in Kuala Lumpur June 10, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The government will take steps to stem the tide of Malaysia’s brain drain as early as possible when students are in Form Five.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said students opt to further their studies in neighbouring Singapore after secondary school as many cannot find placement for matriculation in the country.

“The best of our children do not get to further their studies (locally), so when they go to Singapore they are provided with everything.

“Singapore welcomes us, and their top students (at universities) are those from Malaysia. That is why, at the earliest stage, we should stop it,” he said at the Indian Entrepreneurship Summit 2018 in Brickfields.

Kulasegaran said during the first Cabinet meeting on May 23, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instructed the ministers that students who performed very well in their matriculations but could not find placement in local institutions should be accommodated.

“The new government feels that all must be given equal opportunities to study. It is a huge loss for the country to lose out on these great potentials,” he said.

Kulasegaran added that national agency Talent Corporation Malaysia, which focuses on bringing back Malaysians abroad to work in the country, will be reviewed by the government to see how it can better perform its tasks.