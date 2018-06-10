Johor Umno accepts Hishammuddin’s decision

Johor Umno respects Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s decision not to contest any post in Umno’s Supreme Council in the party’s elections on June 30. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, June 10 — Johor Umno respects Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s decision not to contest any post in Umno’s Supreme Council in the party’s elections on June 30, said its chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Speaking to reporters at an Aidilfitri function here today, the former mentri besar of Johor said that even though it came as a surprise and was saddening, Johor Umno accepted the decision by the Umno vice president.

However, he said Johor Umno was pleased that the MP for Sembrong was sticking to the party.

Hishammuddin announced his decision two days ago but said that he would work doubly hard to revive Umno, starting with Johor, the Umno bastion that fell to the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition in the 14th general election on May 9.

Pakatan Harapan also won the federal government, thus ending six decades of Barisan Nasional rule. Umno is the backbone of BN. — Bernama