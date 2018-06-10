Kulasegaran: Crucial to build, upgrade SJKTs in urban areas

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during the Indian Entrepreneurship Summit 2018 at the Temple of Fine Arts in Kuala Lumpur June 10, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The need to build and upgrade National Type Tamil Schools (SJKTs) in urban areas is crucial to meet the demands of the Indian community who want their children to study at these schools, said Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He said the construction of the schools was also in tandem with the migration of the present-day Indian community which has moved from the estate settlements to urban areas

“In the past, the construction of Tamil schools in the country was mostly on the edge of the estates, but now the Indian community has migrated, hence the need to build and enlarge Tamil schools in town areas is important,” he said after attending the 1st International Conference of Children’s Literature in Tamil 2018 at University of Malaya, here today.

Kulasegaran also expressed the commitment of the Pakatan Harapan government to ensure that Indians get good education opportunities as 52 per cent of Indian children in the country are educated in Tamil schools.

He said the government was also working to fulfill the manifesto promise that all SJKTs would be fully funded by the government and the infrastructure in every SJKT would be upgraded to match the quality of Sekolah Kebangsaan (National Schools).

Touching on the International Conference of Children’s Literature in Tamil inaugural event, Kulasegaran said eight countries, including India and Singapore participated in the conference to further strengthen the role of the Tamil language and enhance the use of Tamil literature among students under the age of 14 years.

The three-day conference beginning today was organised by the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Malaya. — Bernama