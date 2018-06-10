Committee on Anti-Corruption to decide on asset declaration mechanism before Parliament session

The Parliament building is seen in Kuala Lumpur on February 13, 2008. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The mechanism of asset declaration by members of government administration is still at discussion stage and the final decision would only be made in the coming meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR).

Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim said the aspects of asset declaration by members of the administration were among the matters to be discussed in detail in the meeting which would be held before Parliament session starts.

“In the JKKMAR meeting on June 8 2018, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself expressed his commitment as well as the government to discuss matters relating to asset declaration mechanism and accepting gifts soon,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

He said among others, the Prime Minister also proposed asset declaration information by members of the administration to him would be handed over to anti-corruption agencies.

“In this regard, GIACC welcomes any suggestions, views and inputs to create a more effective mechanism on asset declaration by members of the administration,” he said.

Therefore, Abu Kassim said GIACC would also hold a discussion session with stakeholders to obtain their views and feedback to create a better and more comprehensive mechanism.

GIACC is confident of receiving the full cooperation and support of all parties to achieve the objective and free the nation from corruption, he said.

He said GIACC also welcomed reactions and feedback from various groups including political parties and civil community organisations on asset declaration mechanism by members of the administration.

On June 1, Dr Mahathir also agreed to set up GIACC to coordinate and monitor all activities on governance, integrity and anti-corruption in the country apart from agreeing to appoint Abu Kassim who is the former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner to head GIACC.

GIACC will be responsible for planning, formulating strategy and evaluating policies to ensure all government affairs are conducted based on good governance, integrity and zero tolerance for corrupt practices.

Among the initial tasks of GIACC agreed by the Prime Minister was to ensure the 21 pledges on governance and anti-corruption found in manifesto of the government, were given special attention to be implemented in phases. — Bernama