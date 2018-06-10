Kelantan police seize drugs worth RM89.1m so far this year

File picture of a press conference on a drug seizure in Penang. Kelantan police seized various types of drugs worth RM89.1 million this year. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KOTA BARU, June 10 — Kelantan police seized various types of drugs worth RM89.1 million and detained 64,188 individuals including 3,958 foreigners involved in drug activities since January until last Tuesday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the drug-fighting operations would be continued with existing units and those from Bukit Aman placed around the Thailand-Malaysia border in the state which is always the focus of smugglers bringing in forbidden substances.

In a recent incident on Tuesday, a team from Bukit Aman detained a 43-year-old man at a house in Kampung Paloh, Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat, he told a news conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK) here, today.

In the 3.45pm raid, he said, police also seized 2,000 methamphetamine pills worth RM20,000.

“During initial investigations the suspect confessed to having obtained the pills from a neighbouring country at a cost of RM11,000. Following the arrest of the man, police then raided three locations in Pasir Mas and Tumpat an hour later.

“In the raid, police detained five men, aged between 21 and 51 years, including a foreign national from a neighbouring country under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952. All of them have past drugs and criminal records,” he said.

Hasanuddin said police also seized seven vehicles worth RM524,000 in the raid including a Nissan Fairlady, Toyota Camry and Chevrolet as well as RM77,900 in cash. — Bernama