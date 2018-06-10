Ku Li: Dr M no longer a dictator? He's just wearing a 'different t-shirt'

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah speaks during a press conference at the G25 Forum in Shah Alam, January 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad may be with Pakatan Harapan but he has not changed, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah claimed today.

News portal The Malaysian Insight quoted the Kelantan prince as saying that Dr Mahathir is still the same man, but merely wearing a “different T-shirt.”

“He was like that 23 years ago, he was like that 22 years ago, I think he is like that now.

“He’s no longer a dictator? Just see the line-up of the party that was born only a few years ago, but heads the government in Kedah, Perak, Johor and elsewhere, and see the number of seats they have in cabinet,” the Gua Musang MP reportedly told a news conference here today.

Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) won 13 parliamentary seats in GE14. Four of its top leaders are currently federal ministers, while three others are mentris besar in Kedah, Perak and Johor.

“He (Dr Mahathir) is the same but wearing a different shirt, the old shirt has worn out,” Tengku Razaleigh added.

In another news report of the same event by news portal Malaysiakini, Tengku Razaleigh has strongly hinted that he may make a bid for the Umno presidency in the June 30 party election.

“It is not 50/50 lah. If they (the grassroots) asked me to jump, then I will jump,” he was quoted saying.

“If I was 18 years old, I would get married again. I am 81, I left Cabinet in 1985.

“There are so many young and talented people, who are better educated and better exposed. We must allow these young people to lead,” he added.