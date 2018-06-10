After 5 delivers your parcels to you after working hours

Founder Arvin Loh created After 5 to fill an underserved niche in current courier services. — Picture courtesy of After 5

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — New service After 5 has just launched, offering to deliver parcels during the 5pm-12am window, everyday.

Started by former telecommunications executive Arvin Loh, the service was initially launched in beta mode this January and now covers up to 90 per cent of Klang Valley postcodes. The service plans to expand to other key cities in Malaysia by end 2018.

After 5’s clients include e-commerce marketplaces and merchants, an obvious target.

Loh said the current delivery model was inconvenient for customers unable to receive parcels because they are at work, resorting to self-pickups, redeliveries and parcel lockers.

Besides fairly competitive pricing, After 5 also accepts liabilities of up to RM300 per parcel.

Pricing and partner details can be found at the service’s website.