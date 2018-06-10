Winning world title in Greece happiest moment for me, ‘Muay Thai Superkid’ Iskandar Hazriq says

Iskandar Hazriq Mohd Ezry Azamin, 12, kicking a punching bag at his home in Taiping. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TAIPING, June 10 — Iskandar Hazriq Mohd Ezry Azamin is only 12 years old, but he has already made his name known in the world of Muay Thai.

The ‘Muay Thai Superkid’ fought his way to glory at the 15th Amateur and Pro-Am World Muay Championship in Greece last month.

Weighing only 60 pounds, Hazriq returned home as a champion after winning the world title for the under-27 kilogram category.

“I had trained hard for the championship and I was confident that I could win the world title,” he told Malay Mail when met at his home here.

“Claiming the world title is definitely the happiest moment in my life,” added Hazriq.

The pupil of SK Changkat Jering is no other than the younger brother of Iskandar Zulqarnain Mohd Ezry Azamin, 14, who made the national headlines two years ago after becoming the first Malaysian to win the world title at the World Muay Thai Boran Championship in Bangkok.

Hazriq, who picked up the martial art at the age of seven said that the competition in Greece was tough.

“My toughest match was in the semifinals, where I fought against the opponent from Egypt.

“He was taller and bigger in size compared to me, but I managed to defeat him with my skills and techniques,” he said.

Hazriq added that the win in the match boosted him to perform better in the finals against the opponent from Arab Saudi.

Hailing from the Kelab Tomoi GSC, Hazriq had participated in 42 Muay tournaments for the past five years and won 38, either by knock outs or technical decisions.

This impressive record is what earned him a ticket to the world championship in Greece, where it was his first competition outside the country.

Hazriq said he would train at least three times in a week.

“I will usually train in the evening and night and will spend around three hours. Muay training is not only about punching and kicking, but also acquires fitness and strength,” he said.

Hazriq said his dream is to become a professional Muay athlete like Buakaw Banchamek, a professional Muay Thai kick boxer from Thailand.

After his recent success, Hazriq is now invited to another international competition ‘EF2018 Youth Challenge’ organised by the China Hong Kong Mixed Combat Sports Federation.

The competition will be held on August 31, at the Southern Stadium, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Hazriq and his elder brother Zulqarnian will be participating in the championship.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ezry Azamin Abdul Wahab, 38, the father of the children, hopes that the state government would render their support to them.

“My boys don’t have sponsors and traveling for international competitions requires more funds.

“I hope the state government will recognise my children’s contribution to the state and country and help them in whatever way possible,” he said.