Putin dismisses G7 criticism as ‘babbling’, calls for cooperation

MOSCOW, June 10 — Russian President Vladimir Putin today dismissed criticism by the Group of 7 nations as “creative babbling” and said it was time to start cooperating again.

“I believe it’s necessary to stop this creative babbling and shift to concrete issues related to real cooperation,” Putin told reporters on a visit to China, when asked to comment on a G7 joint statement.

He also said the G7 countries had “again” failed to provide any evidence that Russia was behind the poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in Britain in March. — AFP