For Sarawak BN, discussion on exit from coalition likely during council meet

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian speaks to reporters in Kuching June 10, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 10 — Although the Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council meeting scheduled for Tuesday has no specific agenda, it will not prevent the four component parties from discussing their position in the coalition, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said today.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president said the attendance notice from the state BN secretariat only called for the BN supreme council meeting scheduled for June 12.

He said there is nothing in the notice about discussing the position of the four parties in the BN.

He said any discussion on the matter could come under an item of “any other business” in the agenda.

“Anyone can bring up the issue for discussion,” he told reporters, but he declined to speculate if the four parties would officially make a decision to pull out from the coalition.

“Our position in Barisan is clear,” he said, declining to be specific, but based on his past statements, SUPP is likely to withdraw from BN.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) have both indicated that they will review their positions in BN.

Tuesday’s meeting will be attended by presidents, deputy presidents and secretaries-general of PBB, SUPP, PRS and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Earlier, Dr Sim handed over state government grants to 35 non-governmental organisations, churches, temples and welfare associations at SUPP headquarters.