Activist calls out minister, PPBM Youth wing over shoddily-planned charity event

In a Facebook post, Syed Azmi Alhabshi called the event ‘disorganised’ and ‘chaotic’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Social activist Syed Azmi Alhabshi has criticised Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Armada youth wing over a poorly-planned charity event in the city last night.

The event titled ‘Program Khas Jalinan Kasih Wilayah’ saw donated clothes handed out by Rina strewn on the streets after the event, as seen in images uploaded to Syed Azmi’s Facebook account.

Calling the event “disorganised” and “chaotic”, he pointed out that calls for the public to bring their own trash bags to clean up after the event were ignored.

“The mad rush for clothes, as well as the subsequent mess that was left behind, was a result of shoddy planning,” the activist wrote.

Donated clothes dumped indiscriminately with no clean-up crew in sight post-event. — Picture via Facebook

Syed Azmi also cited concern for the safety of children present, due to the late hour and apparent lack of supervision by organisers.

He pointed out poorly organised events like this served as a bad example because disorganised ad hoc groups ended up dumping clothes and food on the street, without taking into account the needs and requirements of the local street community.

Syed Azmi stressed the need for cooperation with NGOs and soup kitchens and various bodies operating around the city to avoid blindly organising such wasteful ventures.

“Again, it’s a good project, but wrong place and misplaced intentions,” he added.

“Actions like this have a long-term impact and it’s tiring constantly educating the public.”

The banner promoting the event made no mention of a target community, thus inviting the public for the mad dash for freebies.

Pointing out that Masjid Jamek would have been a better venue for such a public event, as it was synonymous with the homeless, Syed Azmi also said the random act in a packed public area encouraged handouts instead of helping targeted groups.

Many made a mad rush for the freebies, eventually dumping whatever they did not fancy on the streets.

Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was quick to apologise, contacting Syed Azmi personally before continuing the conversation on the latter’s Facebook.

“We will work on improving our daily programs. We are a work in progress and feedback and criticisms are welcomed as it moves us forward,” he added.

“We will learn, especially with valuable feedback from well-experienced NGOs and NGIs like yourself.”

Syed Saddiq’s apology.

Meanwhile, Armada through a Facebook post apologised for the poor planning and said they were open to advice and cooperation with NGOs and activists.