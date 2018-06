A plane believed to be carrying North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un approaches to land in Singapore June 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 10 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un landed in Singapore today, Singapore’s Straits Times reported, ahead of a summit with US.President Donald Trump that could end a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and transform his impoverished country.

Kim arrived in a Air China 747 that touched down at Changi Airport, Straits Times said. — Reuters