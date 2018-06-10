Declare assets to MACC, Sarawak Pakatan tells state government

Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks at a press conference in Kuching June 10, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 10 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) today urged Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and state administration officials to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

State PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the lists of assets should be submitted to the anti-graft agency through the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC).

“The state Barisan Nasional (BN) government should emulate the example announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that all PH ministers, political secretaries and senior government officers must declare their assets to MACC,” he told reporters.

“It is not enough for the state ministers, assistant ministers, political secretaries and senior government officers to declare their assets to the chief minister or sign an integrity pledge, but they should also declare their assets to MACC,” he said.

Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, said he also asked senior state government officials to relinquish their positions in state-linked government companies, if they hold such appointments.

In 2014, then chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, led state ministers, assistant ministers, political secretaries and senior government officers in taking an integrity pledge before MACC to not participate in corrupt practices and abuse of power.

He also ordered them to declare their assets to him, but not to MACC.

The practice of taking an integrity pledge and declaring assets were adopted by Abang Johari after he succeeded Adenan who died on January 11, 2017.

Chong, who is also Stampin member of parliament, said the declaration of assets to the chief minister will not stop members of the state administration from indulging in corrupt practices and abuse of power.

He also said that the PH federal government is serious about fighting corruption and abuse of power, explaining that it was one of the pledges in its election manifesto.